Reliable GPS Tracking Solutions for Small Fleets

Before the introduction of GPS tracking solutions, fleet managers used to incur a lot of costs in managing their fleet. Now with tracking solutions available, a lot of time and money are saved. You can always know where a vehicle is at any time, optimize routes to enhance delivery, reduce fuel costs, and know when the vehicle’s maintenance is due.

GPS fleet tracking solutions in the past were an investment for huge enterprises, but now even small fleets can afford these solutions. Sending your vehicle out there with goods to be delivered and without a GPS tracker can be very dangerous. You risk being behind the delivery schedule, losing the products, and even the vehicle.

Fleet monitoring has now been enhanced thanks to GPS tracking solutions. This has helped fleet managers save time, money, and even improve customer satisfaction. In this article, we look at the best GPS trackers for small fleets.

SpyTec STI GL 300 Mini Portable

The SpyTec STI 300 is a small tracker that can easily be hidden when installed on your vehicles. They are an ideal option, especially if you want to monitor the activities of your drivers secretly. Spying at your drivers is necessary, but because of their negative perception towards GPS trackers, you should let them know that you are installing the trackers on the vehicles.

This mini tracker has a two-week battery life, meaning that it should not always be connected to a charging system. The SpyTec mini tracker also has other benefits like notifying you as soon as a driver wonders beyond a geofenced area. The notifications can be in either email or text form, and you can immediately get the real-time location of the vehicle.

Aspenta’s Vectu Portable Vehicle Tracker

Just like the SpyTec GL 300 mini, the Vectu tracker is also small and equally as effective. You can download the MyAspenta app to help you view online the real-time location of the vehicle. This small tracker also has geofencing abilities. You will receive notifications via text if a vehicle goes beyond a specific geographic location.

You can easily install this tracker on your vehicle, or you can get professionals to help you on how to do it. The Vectu can be set to send text notifications to four numbers if you have more managers monitoring your vehicles.

The beauty of this tracker is that it is quite affordable, retailing between $50 and $80. If you are going to use this tracker, you also have to enroll in Aspenta’s yearly subscription plan that costs around $50 per year.

So, are you looking for a reliable GPS tracking system for your small fleet or even a large one? Check out one of the market leaders in this field so you can get professional advice and also have them install the system on your fleet vehicles.

MasTrack MT-OBD Live Tracker

This tracker is even more efficient as it consistently updates you on the real-time location of the vehicle. The updates are typically sent every minute. With these trackers, you can quickly inform your customers where you are on the delivery schedules and even let them know the exact delivery time.

The tracker is also easy to install. It immediately starts functioning when you plug it into the vehicle’s on-board diagnostics port. The tracker also notifies you when a driver goes beyond a region they are supposed to operate in. This tracker draws its power from the vehicle, so you don’t have to worry about the battery life.

The MasTrack tracker can also be set up to notify you of instances of speeding or idling. It costs around $80, but you also need a yearly subscription plan of $187 for the basic package and $249 for the premium package.

Conclusion

If you are not using fleet trackers to monitor your fleet, then it is high time to do so. No matter the size of your fleet, your operations will be highly enhanced if you install fleet trackers in your vehicles. You can consider using any of the above mentioned GPS trackers depending on your budget and needs.

