10 Tips for Finding the Best Financial Services Provider

Factors to Consider

These are some of the most important factors to consider in your search:

Personal needs. First and foremost, what are your personal needs? How much wealth do you currently control? Are you shopping for services for yourself as an individual or for your business? Do you need niche advice or are you fine working with a generalist? What kinds of services are you shopping for?

Rates and fees. Obviously, you'll need to think about the rates and the fee schedules of each financial service provider – and be sure to check for "hidden" fees while you're at it. Some lending institutions advertise low interest rate loans, but have high closing costs or other fees to close the gap. Make sure you're comparing different institutions and different products "apples to apples" to ensure the comparison is appropriate.

Products and services available. You'll also need to think about the different types of financial products and services available through this provider. Sometimes, you can shop for providers on a per-item basis, adding new providers whenever you have new needs. But most of the time, it's better to keep as many services as possible under one umbrella; therefore, it pays to partner with providers who can do a bit of everything. Brand reputation. What kind of reputation does this brand have? Has it been around for decades, or is this a new player in the financial industry? What vibe do you get from them?

Long-term relationship potential. Do you see potential for this financial institution to serve you well into the future? Or are you just taking care of your immediate needs? Reviews and testimonials. Also be sure to check out the reviews and testimonials of previous clients who have worked with this provider in the past. What do they have to say about this brand?

Conducting the Search

So how can you find the financial service providers you need?

These are some of your best options:

Referrals. For starters, you can try to get some referrals from friends, family members, and colleagues (depending on the context of your needs). Are there financial service providers they’ve used in the past? Do they have direct connections to any individuals or institutions? It’s often helpful to get a personal referral, rather than relying on online reviews or self-promoted claims in marketing materials.

Search. You can also search for financial service providers using an online search engine. This is the easiest and most straightforward way to discover new institutions; it's also a convenient way to compare different providers apples to apples and investigate customer reviews and testimonials. Networking. Fleshing out your personal network is never a bad thing. Meeting new people and getting access to more points of contact could help introduce you to financial service providers you didn't know existed – and help you collect some sound advice along the way.

Even with these strategies in place, making the final decision for your financial service providers can be tough. Be sure to talk to your contacts directly, compare information thoroughly, and set your priorities in a way that makes your decision logically clear.