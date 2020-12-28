4 Ways Outsourced Marketing Increases Efficiency and Your Bottom Line

Increasing profits and efficiency isn’t hard when you leverage the right resources. Outsourced marketing is one of the best resources you could leverage to reach those goals. However, if you’re like most business owners, you might be sceptical of outsourcing in general. That’s understandable given that outsourced work has a mixed reputation in some industries.

Truth be told, if you’re not utilizing outsourced marketing services you’re missing out on some serious benefits.

1. Outsourced Marketing Reduces Your Expenses

Staffing a small marketing team in-house was effective ten years ago, but not today. Marketing experts from Small Business Miracles explain that marketing is no longer a single discipline business function. Multiple skilled positions are involved in the marketing process.

For a fully integrated, comprehensive marketing campaign your business needs access to a handful of various experts including writers, web developers, SEO professionals, sales strategists, videographers, and more.

The biggest problem with building an a-la-carte marketing team is the cost. You’d have astronomical fees for hiring each position necessary to have a full marketing team by today’s standards. And if you lose one staff member, you’ve got to hunt for a replacement and go through the on-boarding process all over again. That’s where outsourced marketing comes into play.

When you outsource your marketing to a marketing firm, you’ll get a full-service team of professionals. Not just that, but you’ll pay far less for an agency than you’d pay for individuals. You’ll also have a cohesive team that already collaborates smoothly with each other. A skilled marketing team that works well together will undoubtedly bring you bigger profits.

2. Outsourced Marketing Gives You Access to Expert Talent

In a large number of marketing departments, everyone is doing their own thing. Often, the marketing manager has a vision, but the business owner isn’t on board and the marketing team members just do what they’re told, even if it doesn’t get results. Hopefully, that’s not how your business works, but if you’re not getting results from your marketing efforts, something’s not working.

The most likely problem is that you need better marketing talent. For instance, if your marketing manager can’t convince you to get on board with their vision, they’re probably not the best marketer.

Outsourcing your marketing needs to a professional marketing firm gives you access to expert talent. True marketing experts don’t just blindly perform tasks. They develop long-term strategies designed specifically to get the results you want, whether that’s more fans, followers, email subscribers, or sales from your marketing emails.

3. Outsourcing Your Marketing Frees Up Your Time

When was the last time you went to a conference to network or attended a seminar to learn what’s new in your industry? When you’re not involved in the daily management of marketing operations, you’ve got time to focus on your core business operations.

Your time is valuable. As a business owner, there are certain things only you can do correctly. Marketing can be done by anyone with expertise. By outsourcing your marketing strategy, you’re giving yourself time to pursue side avenues and projects that will ultimately grow your business.

4. Outsourced Marketing Creates Cohesive Cross-channel Campaigns

With a marketing team, you want all your gears going in the same direction across all channels. You can’t just hire a bunch of people with marketing experience, assign them different marketing channels, and expect them to work together flawlessly. It takes time and effort for a team to develop a smooth working process to produce consistent work across all marketing channels. If you’re not actively creating that cohesion with your team, they’re probably inefficient.

Outsourcing your marketing avoids the problem of uncoordinated marketing efforts across multiple channels. You’ll get a team of marketing experts who know how to create consistency across all channels with ads that clearly represent your brand.

If You Want to Grow Your Business, Outsource Your Marketing

The first rule of outsourcing is to hire a reputable company with a track record of proven results. The cost will naturally be a consideration, but it shouldn’t be the primary decision-making factor. Still, the prospect of getting cheap work sways some business owners into choosing the wrong company.

Don’t be that company. Research and verify a marketing firm’s results and reputation before signing up for their services. When you find a reputable company with verifiable results, you’ll be impressed with how fast your business will grow.

Cover Image credits