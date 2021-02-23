The Pros and Cons of Starting a New Career

Is the grass really greener on the other side? Millions of professionals may wonder what their life would be like if they pursued another line of work. However, there’s obviously a big difference between fantasizing about a better job and actually finding one. With that in mind, today we’ll take a serious look at what starting over will mean for experienced professionals. Here are all the pros and cons associated with pursuing a new career:

Pro: New Opportunities

Perhaps the most obvious benefit to adopting a new career is the opportunity to learn new things, meet new people, and have new experiences. There’s something to be said for shaking things up and trying something different –– regardless of your age or income level. Plus, a new career may give you the chance to do work you’ve always wanted to do but haven’t been able to in the past.

Con: Cost

In the long run, switching careers can actually be a wise financial decision. In the short term, though, starting a new career will almost certainly cost you a substantial amount of capital. Indeed, whether you want to become a chiropodist or a digital marketer, you’ll probably have to go back to school in order to gain employment in a new field. What’s more, you’ll also likely have to take entry-level positions or even internships to “cut your teeth” when you first join a new business. If you’re not financially willing or able to take on this risk, then starting a new career may not be the best decision.

Pro: Expanded Knowledge

While starting a new career will require you to hit the books –– so to speak –– the good news is that you’ll learn a ton of new skills and information along the way. Starting a new career can be a great way to become a more well-rounded and cosmopolitan person. If your current job doesn’t challenge you intellectually or force you to grow as a person, switching careers could allow you to expand your worldview.

Con: Lack of Security

There’s something to be said about having a stable job with a decent paycheck and health insurance. Such an existence might not seem glamorous, but giving it up to start over in a new venture is a risk. Note, this is a particularly salient point for individuals who are trying to start or raise a family. Beginning a new career comes with a ton of uncertainty –– so be aware of that before you make any rash decisions and look for ways to save money now if you’re serious about making this big change.

Pro: Growth

Sometimes, the only way to advance your career is to switch lanes. Ambitious professionals who join burgeoning fields will often have the chance to either climb the corporate ladder or, alternatively, start their own business. Nothing is guaranteed when you start a new career, but if your current job feels like a dead-end, it may be just what you need to do.

Con: Increased Competition

If you want to get involved in a popular and exciting industry, then, odds are, so do millions of other people. A little healthy competition never hurt anyone, but you should know now that if you want to pursue your dreams, expect to experience some adversity along the way. Competition for desirable jobs,––especially during difficult economic times, –– can be intense. As such, prepare yourself for this reality if you decide to start over.

Conclusion

Unfortunately, there is no way to 100% know for sure if starting a new career is the right path for you. Each situation is unique, and what may work well for one individual may not for another. In the end, it’s important to think deeply and carefully about your future and do what’s best for you and those you care most about. Everything else is just noise anyway!

