Gold IRA: Top 5 Gold IRA Companies in 2022

As you look for ways to diversify your investments and hedge against inflation and economic uncertainty, there are several lesser-known (or at least lesser-utilized) strategies that are certainly worth your consideration. One of them is something called a gold IRA.

What is a Gold IRA?

In the simplest terms, a gold IRA is a special type of self-directed individual retirement account (IRA) that allows you to own gold bullion and still receive the preferential tax treatment you’re looking for. You can also use it to invest in other assets that offer exposure to precious metals without actually owning the physical asset, including stocks in gold mining companies and gold ETFs.

Setting up a gold IRA is very easy. And while your gold IRA company can walk you through the exact steps, it typically looks something like this:

1. Open a self-directed IRA with a gold IRA company (or use an existing IRA and roll it over to the gold IRA company).

2. Select a precious metals dealer to make gold purchases for your IRA.

3. Fund your account with contributions (up to the limit) and make regular purchases.

If that all sounds a little confusing, don’t worry. Part of selecting a good gold IRA company is choosing a company that will hold your hands and walk you through each individual step in the process.

The 5 Best Gold IRA Companies

There are a number of gold IRA companies in the marketplace, but here are the five best for 2022:

1. Regal Assets – Best Overall Gold IRA Company

Founded: 2009

Website: www.regalassets.com

Office Location(s): Los Angeles (LA), Waco (TX), Toronto (CA), and Dubai (UAE)

Phone Number: 1-877-205-1104

Regal Assets is widely considered to be the leader in the clubhouse. While they can handle anything related to gold IRAs, they’re known for performing IRA rollovers. In fact, they might perform more IRA rollovers than any other company on this list (which means customers can rest assured the rules are being followed).

In addition to having an extensive IRA rollover track record, Regal Assets has no fees for rollovers or transfers. And when it comes to managing the IRA, there are flat annual service and storage fees.

2. JM Bullion – Best for Purchasing Precious Metals Direct

Founded: 2000

Website: www.jmbullion.com

Office Location(s): Dallas, (TX)

Phone Number: 1-800-276-6508

JM Bullion has been in the industry for over a decade now. In that time, they’ve become known for amazing customer service and the ability to purchase almost any kind of precious metal direct to your home or IRA. They even offer free shipping on all orders over $199.

3. Kitco – Best for Up-to-Date Market News

Founded: 1977

Website: www.kitco.com

Office Location(s): Montreal (CAN)

Phone Number: 1-877-775-4826

Kitco has more than 45 years of experience in the industry and has established itself as one of the most trustworthy options in the market. Not only do they have an extensive product lineup, but their website is an absolute library of content. This includes interactive charts, latest news, and other in-depth resources.

4. APMEX – Best Source for IRA and Non-IRA Bullion

Founded: 2000

Website: www.apmex.com

Office Location(s): Oklahoma City (OK)

Phone Number: 1-877-775-4826

The American Precious Metals Exchange, better known as APMEX, has been around for a little less than 20 years. However, what they lack in an extensive track record they more than make up for with a huge selection of bullion. They even have a dedicated section for IRA-approved bars and coins.

5. GoldSilver.com – Best for Low-Premium IRA and Non-IRA Bullion

Founded: 2005

Website : www.goldsilver.com

Office Location(s): Santa Monica (CA)

Phone Number: 1-888-319-8166

GoldSilver.com offers a lot of the same benefits as APMEX; however, it’s much more focused. They don’t carry collectible or high mark-up/subjective products that other gold retailers typically sell. Everything is highly-recognized and widely-traded bullion coins and bars. And because they work with several IRA custodian partners, it’s easy to purchase bullion and transfer into your gold IRA.

Do You Have a Gold IRA?

A gold IRA can be used as your primary IRA, or you can simply open one as a way of diversifying your retirement savings (putting some of your investments in a standard IRA each year and some in your gold IRA). Either way, it’s a great option for taking a more balanced approach to wealth building. We highly recommend starting at the top of this list and working your way down until you find the company that’s best for you.