FDH Bank Announces MK450 Million in Malawian Football Sponsorship

On 26th September 2019, Levi Nkunika, FDH Bank’s Head of Marketing, announced the organisation’s investment of MK450 million in football sponsorship.

In launching its five-year sponsorship plan supporting the National League Cup, FDH Bank aims to support rising football talent throughout Malawi. With a prize fund of MK53.6 million, and the eventual winners taking home MK25 million, the National League Cup is setting an all-time record in Malawian football.

Scheduled to run between May and September 2020, the inaugural edition will go a long way towards promoting the sport in Malawi. As a home-grown, forerunning financial institution, FDH Bank recognises the importance of this historic sponsorship deal in inspiring talented young footballers across the country.

As Mr Nkunika explains, no bank believes in the potential of Malawian football more than FDH. In partnering with the Football Association of Malawi in 2016, the Bank recognised the benefits and potential for the sport within Malawi, even when the game was at its lowest level.

Where some saw trouble, the organisation saw opportunity, recognising potential for success through this partnership. Since then, great progress has been made in Malawian football, creating a bright future for the sport in Malawi today.

Attending the sponsorship unveiling, the President of the Football Association of Malawi, Walter Nyamilandu, said the organisation would no longer be accepting new sponsors for elite football competitions. Instead, the Association would encourage organisations with offers to channel funding towards other needy categories, such as youth and women’s football tournaments.

As Mr Nyamilandu explained, the Bank had effectively raised the bar for football sponsorship, with none of its rivals partnering football in such a serious way. Whereas in the past MK25 million in sponsorship covered the entire competition, the increased funding will benefit not only the eventual winners but the entire sport in Malawi, showing that Malawian football effectively has a father in the organisation supporting it through both good and bad times.

This latest deal follows the bank’s MK180 million, three-year sponsorship of the Flames. The home-grown financial services provider also sponsors the Mayor’s Trophy at a cost of MK10 million in Blantyre, Mzuzu, Lilongwe and Zomba. This year alone, the organisation pumped more than MK160 million in investment into sports events across Malawi, including providing MK1 million in sponsorship for a non-title boxing match between Chikondi Makawa and Limbani Masamba.

About FDH Bank

This home-grown Malawian financial institution is a subsidiary of FDH Financial Holdings Limited. Two other subsidiary companies, namely First Discount House Limited and FDH Money Bureau Limited, are also owned by the holding company.

The Bank operates Malawi’s largest branch network, consisting of 52 service centres and 92 ATMs. As Malawi’s leading digital bank, it provides innovative banking solutions and cutting-edge digital banking products including Ufulu Digital Account and Whatsapp Banking.

The organisation received nine awards at the Chartered Institute of Marketing in 2019, including Marketer of the Year (Levi Nkunika), Marketing Campaign of the Year, and PR Project of the Year.

