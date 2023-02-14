Ecolomondo Establishes Itself as a Key Player in the Circular Economy

Feb 14, 2023

The ability to fight climate change effectively hinges on our ability to come up with innovative and scalable technologies. Not only does the technology have to produce good outcomes from the start, but it also has to do so at scale. Ecolomondo ticks many of the boxes when it comes to developing a scalable environmentally friendly technology from the start.

In this interview, Ecolomondo’s CEO Elliot Sorella talks about the company’s proprietary Thermal Decomposition Process (TDP) which recycles hydrocarbon waste into useful commodity products, and how it is setting a standard in the industry. He also highlights that nature is circular and that in order to achieve sustainability we must develop the circular economy further, where Ecolomondo is playing a key role.

Full story: https://youtu.be/HFDe_8UblTI