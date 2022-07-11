8 Ways Your Old Car Could Get You a Payday

Is your car stop running or don’t you want to drive the same car anymore? If so, you may want to sell it to a junkyard. At the same time, your old broken car can be a good opportunity to make some fast cash. In this guide, we’ll explain the ways your old car could get you a payday. These will include different options from recycling the car parts to selling it to a car dealer.

You Can Save Time

Let’s begin with the ample amount of time you can save selling the old car to a junkyard. There are other multiple ways to discard the car. But all require you to invest a significant amount of time to complete the process.

For example, you need to put up an ad on social media, local newspaper, or car shop. This will not only take your time but also cost you some bucks.

On the other hand, a quick & easy way to raise cash is by junking an older vehicle. Selling the car to a junkyard is a simple and quick process. All you need is to find a local junkyard, contact them and give the details about the car. Depending upon the model, year of the car manufacturerd, and condition, you’ll get an instant offer. Additionally, you can find potential buyers online who’ll buy an old car for a reasonable price.

Recycling Auto Parts

A major advantage of junking an old car is its parts can be recycled and sold. Parts like car batteries, glass, tires, oil filters, scrap metals, etc. can be sold at a good rate.

Remember, automotive salvage is a huge industry. Someone always needs parts for their cars and hence, purchasing a used part from a junkyard is an excellent way to save money.

Sell Scrap Metals

Tons of scraps are sitting in the garages unused when they could be used to make extra cash. In order to earn more profit, you can sell the scrap metals and parts individually. In that case, you need to keep the car to yourself.

Scrap metals are sold in weight. The local auto salvage yard will pay you a certain amount based on what type of metals you have brought.

Quick Disposal

If your car has stopped running completely and the repairing cost is too high, selling it to a junkyard is a good option. They offer quick disposal as well as some cash in your pocket. Typically, almost every junkyard provides towing. So you do not have to worry about paying to tow the car. All you need is to bring the vehicle registration document, vehicle title, driver’s license, proof of insurance, loan paperwork if any, and the key.

Junkyard Offers Pay Cash

Another big advantage of selling an old car to a junkyard is you don’t have to worry about negotiating the price with a private dealer. The junkyard will inspect your car and offer the cash for it over the phone. If you accept the offer, they’ll arrange the towing and give you the money instantly when they show up. In short, it will be an easy transaction.

Fast Transaction

As said earlier, the biggest headache selling cars to a private dealership is negotiating the price. It’s because everybody wants to pay as small as possible. Though it’s completely considerable, still it’s nothing but a waste of your time. Not to mention, sometimes buyers may take days or weeks to decide whether to purchase the car or not.

Thankfully, you don’t have to deal with the negotiation process in the junkyards. This is because they know what exactly your old car is worth. Accordingly, they offer you the cash. Thus, it helps in speeding up the process and you can get rid of the car as soon as possible while putting some money in the bank.

Junkyard Offer Free Towing

When you opt for selling the car in a junkyard, they offer and arrange free towing from your house. Yes, a truck will come to pick up your car.

Once you have accepted their offer, they will schedule a date and time suitable for you and will arrive at the given time. Generally, you need to submit the vehicle title to finish the process based on the region you live.

Another key point to remember is you must cancel the insurance you had on the car before disposing of it in a junkyard.

Junking Vehicles Benefit the Environment

You can’t deny that old junk car often leads to leaking oil and other fluids. This may leave stains on your driveway or seep into the lawn. Junking the car in a salvage yard is a great way to protect the environment from toxic fluids.

Till then, you can place a plastic sheet or any absorbent under the car to catch the drips. Otherwise, it may damage your property as well.

Every car has a certain lifespan and after that, it is sometimes wise to get rid of it. The above tips can be helpful if you want to get a payday from the old car.