$1.2T Infrastructure Bill To Be A Boon For These 12 Stocks

The passage of the $1.2T infrastructure bill could be a major boon to the following 12 stocks over the next 8 years.

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal (Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act) was passed by Congress on November 6th, 2021, and signed into law by President Biden on November 15th, 2021, with the objective of:

Easing inflationary pressures and strengthening supply chains by making long-overdue improvements to U.S.’s ports, airports, rail, and roads,

Expanding access to clean drinking water,

Ensuring every American has access to high-speed internet,

Tackling the climate crisis,

Advancing environmental justice,

Investing in communities that have too often been left behind,

Driving the creation of good-paying union jobs, and,

Growing the economy sustainably and equitably so that everyone gets ahead for decades to come.

FIGURE 1: U.S. Infrastructure Bill Spending Plans