What Are CBDCs (Central Bank Digital Currencies)?

According to Investopedia, central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) are digital tokens, similar to cryptocurrency, issued by a central bank. They are pegged to the value of that country’s fiat currency. Because many countries are developing CBDCs, and some have even implemented them, it is important to understand what they are and what they mean to society and this article does just that.

Physical & Digital Currencies

Traditionally, fiat money came in the form of banknotes and coins, but technology has allowed governments and financial institutions to supplement physical fiat money with a credit-based model in which balances and transactions are recorded digitally.

With the introduction and evolution of cryptocurrency and blockchain technology governments and central banks worldwide are exploring the possibility of using government-backed digital currencies which, if, and when, implemented, would have the full faith and backing of the government that issued them, just like fiat money.

Here’s What the Introduction of CBDCs Would Do

Provide businesses and consumers with privacy, transferability, convenience, accessibility, and financial security.

Decrease the maintenance a complex financial system requires.

Reduce cross-border transaction costs.

Provide those who currently use alternative money transfer methods with lower-cost options.

Reduce the risks of using digital currencies in their current form. Cryptocurrencies are highly volatile, with their value constantly fluctuating and this volatility could cause severe financial stress in many households and affect the overall stability of an economy. CBDCs, backed by a government and controlled by a central bank, would provide households, consumers, and businesses with a stable means of exchanging digital currency.



The Two Types of CBDCs

Wholesale CBDCs are similar to holding reserves in a central bank. The central bank grants an institution an account to deposit funds or use to settle interbank transfers. Central banks can then use monetary policy tools such as reserve requirements or interest on reserve balances to influence lending and set interest rates. Retail CBDCs are government-backed digital currencies used by consumers and businesses and they eliminate the risk that private digital currency issuers might become bankrupt and lose customers’ assets. There are two types of retail CBDCs. They differ in how individual users access and use their currency: Token-based retail CBDCs are accessible with private/public keys. This method of validation allows users to execute transactions anonymously.

Account-based retail CBDCs require digital identification to access an account.

Critical Issues Of CBDCs

The Federal Reserve has published a report on what it believes are critical issues a CBDC meets, and issues that need to be addressed before one can be successfully designed and implemented, as follows: